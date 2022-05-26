Watch The Flash Online: Season 8 Episode 16

Was it really the end of the line for Barry Allen?

On The Flash Season 8 Episode 16, the scarlet speedster got blasted with a shockwave, and its after-effects forced his body to prematurely age.

As Team Flash worked together to save him, there was a very real possibility their mission would not be able to be completed in time.

As a result, he prepared to say goodbye to everyone.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.