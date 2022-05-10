Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 17

at .

Did Dr. Lim find out the truth about Villanueva?

On The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 17, the latter's unprofessional behavior caused a lot of problems in the hospital.

Reality Show Couple - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Sophie and Lea worked together to come up with plans for the wedding.

However, they quickly realized that things were completely different due to the pandemic.

How did they navigate this very different way of planning?

Watch The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 17 Online

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 17 Quotes

Park: What did we get them?
Morgan: A breadmaker.
Park: Do they even eat bread?

These are your friends who are going to save my life?

Boy

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 17

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 17 Photos

A Happy Reunion - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 17
Luxurious Wedding Plans - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 17
A Severely Ill Child - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 17
Claire's Patient - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 17
Shaun Visualizes - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 17
Unprofessional Behavior - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 17
  1. The Good Doctor
  2. The Good Doctor Season 5
  3. The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 17
  4. Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 17