Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 18

How did it all end for the Pearsons?

On This Is Us Season 6 Episode 18, the family united to pay their last respects to their mother.

As they realized they were all at pivotal points of their lives, they made a pact to remain in contact.

Meanwhile, we got to see Jack and Rebecca's reunion in the afterlife.

Were there any loose ends?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.