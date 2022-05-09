Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 9 Episode 10

Was it the end of the line for the coal mines?

On When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 10, Elizabeth and Rosemary struggled to figure out how to share the bad news with the town.

An Explosive Article - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 10

With the future of the town in jeopardy, it was time to look ahead to the future.

Meanwhile, a sudden turn of events left one resident questioning their career.

Watch When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 10 Online

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 10 Quotes

Faith: Hey, you and Bill don't actually think Lucas is in cahoots with Walden.
Nathan: I'm trying to keep an open mind, Faith, but you know, Lucas was into some dirty dealings before he arrived.
Faith: But, should that have any bearing now?

Faith: Elizabeth, I hope you're aware that none of us question Lucas's innocence.
Elizabeth: I think there are at least a few.
Faith: Nathan and Bill are doing their jobs.
Elizabeth: Perhaps. But they know Lucas.

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 10

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 10 Photos

Troubling Negotiations - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 10
An Explosive Article - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 10
Rosemary and Lee Get a Big Surprise - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 10
Mike Seeks More Advice - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 10
Aurthur Gilchrist Arrives in Town - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 10
Arthur Greets Fiona Warmly - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 10
