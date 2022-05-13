Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 5 Episode 21

Did Georgie get ignored by everyone at church?

On Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 21, the youngster struggled when everyone talked about his girlfriend being pregnant at a young age.

Missy set out to make sure her brother was fine, but she went a little too far.

Elsewhere, Sheldon tried to focus on his studies but the family drama threatened to derail everything.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.