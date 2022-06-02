Angie Harmon Reveals Whether She Would Return to Law & Order

Law & Order made a triumphant return to NBC this season for a revival that mixed old and new cast members.

Fans have been clamoring for more of Angie Harmon as A.D.A. Abbie Carmichael since her departure in 2021.

With Anthony Anderson announcing his departure after one season back, there is an opening for Harmon to make a comeback, and it sounds like the star would be interested.

"I would love it," Harmon shared to Entertainment Tonight about a potential return.

The good news is that Dick Wolf reached out to Harmon when work commenced on Law & Order Season 21.

"I was like, 'Look, guys. I mean, I would love to maybe do an arc or something,'" Harmon said, adding that Abbie was "just so fun and wonderful."

Harmon looks back fondly on her time on the series.

"Just know that was a really, really wonderful time in my life. I mean, what a great time to, you know, begin an acting career," Harmon said, teasing that there could be an opening for Abbie as the D.A.

"That would be perfect. Just hang on, everybody."

Harmon has had some excellent roles during her time on-screen, and fans will be able to catch her on Lifetime's Buried in Barstow, which premieres Saturday, June 4, at 8/7c.

The first installment of the movie series features Harmon as a single mother and former hit woman, Hazel King, now a diner owner whose very dark past keeps coming back to haunt her, despite her desire for a quiet life.

The movie is directed by Howie Deutch (Pretty in Pink, Some Kind of Wonderful).

And there's even more good news:

Development on the second movie is currently underway.

As for Law & Order, it snagged a renewal for Season 22 last month, and will be back on NBC in the fall.

What are your thoughts on a potential comeback for Harmon as Abbie?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.