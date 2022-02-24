Lifetime Schedules Angie Harmon Movie Series Buried in Barstow

Award-winning star and executive producer Angie Harmon will be back on TV screens this summer.

Lifetime has confirmed Buried in Barstow, a new movie series will bow Saturday, June 4th at 8/7c.

The first installment of the movie series features Harmon as a single mother and former hit woman, Hazel King, now a diner owner whose very dark past keeps coming back to haunt her, despite her desire for a quiet life.

The movie is directed by iconic director, Howie Deutch (Pretty in Pink, Some Kind of Wonderful). Development on the second movie is currently underway.

In Buried in Barstow, Harmon stars as Hazel King, a single mother determined to shield her daughter, Joy (Lauren Richards, Venom, Doom Patrol), from the life she once had while protecting and defending those who can't protect themselves.

Plucked off the streets of Las Vegas at 15, Hazel was trained as a hit woman until a surprising pregnancy drives her to leave it all behind.

Now over a decade later, Hazel is the owner of a BBQ diner in Barstow, CA, whose past eventually catches up with her as a stranger Elliot (Kristoffer Polaha, Jurassic World: Domination) arrives and Hazel discovers mixing business with pleasure as she’s pulled back in for one more hit.

Additional cast includes, George Paez (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Mom), Tim Granaderos (13 Reasons Why, T@gged), Gabriel Rodriguez (The Suicide Squad, Chicago P.D.), Casey Mills (Catrachos and Kings, Ozark), Ben Cain (Cruel Summer, Panic), Anthony Reynolds (Dopesick, I, Tonya) and Nelson Bonilla (Ozark, The Haunting of Hill House).

Buried in Barstow is produced for Lifetime by Untitled Entertainment and executive produced by Angie Harmon, Michael Rosenberg, Laura Notarianni, Stan Spry and Eric Scott Woods.

The first film is written by Tom Evans and David Rambo and directed by Howie Deutch.

Other Lifetime movie series debuting this year include: Fallen Angels Murder Club led by Toni Braxton; Seven Deadly Sins Anthology from T.D. Jakes with new movies Greed and Wrath; and Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.

Harmon recently narrated the network’s crime docuseries Cellmate Secrets.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.