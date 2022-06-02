Days of Our Lives Beyond Salem Season 2 Rounds Out Cast With More Big Returns

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem chapter two is shaping up to be appointment viewing for longtime fans of Days of Our Lives.

Peacock confirmed Thursday the returns of Eileen Davidson as Kristen DiMera and Christopher Sean as Paul Narita.

They join the previously confirmed cast members Kristian Alfonso as Hope Williams, Brady Peter Reckell as Bo Brady, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, and Steve Burton as Harris Michaels.

Also returning is Stephen Nichols as Steve “Patch” Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, and Remington Hoffman as Li Shin.

This next iteration will also feature Days of our Lives newcomers: Loretta Devine as Angela, Vince Van Patten as Phil Hellworth, Tanner Stine as Joey Johnson, Abigail Klein as Stephanie Johnson, Colton Little as Andrew Donovan, and Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin.

That's a lot of cast members, but it probably means the second chapter will continue with the fast pace of its predecessor.

As for what the second chapter has in store, here's the official logline:

In an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from Days of our Lives once again go “Beyond Salem!” as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime!

Supercouple Steve and Kayla make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black travels to San Francisco to see his son, Paul.

Meanwhile, new parents Ben and Ciara drop anchor in Montreal – where they are greeted by a much-missed Hope! Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives.

The next chapter of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM is story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama – and it all connects back to a plot that long-time “DOOL” fans will surely remember.

We already have plenty of theories, including "How Can Bo Still Be Alive?"

What are your thoughts on the exciting cast?

Are you ready for more?

Fire up Peacock on July 11 when the series returns.

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?! Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.