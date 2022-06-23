Game of Thrones Spinoff Was Kit Harington's Idea, According to George R.R. Martin

If you're still in shock following reports that a Kit Harington-led Game of Thrones sequel series is in the works, we have even more shocking news...

The project was all Harington's idea!

George R.R. Martin revealed Thursday in a blog post some details about the project.

“Our working title for the show is SNOW,” the novel writer teased.

“There are four live-action successor shows in development at HBO… SNOW has been in development almost as long as the other three, but for whatever reason it was never announced and it never leaked… until now.”

Emilia Clarke confirmed the project's existence in an interview this week as fans questioned whether the initial report confirming the project's existence were real.

“It seems as though Emilia Clarke has already mentioned that SNOW was Kit’s idea in a recent interview,” he added.

“So, that part is out. Yes, it was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us," Martin confirmed.

"I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

After spending eight seasons on the series as one of the most popular characters, it makes sense that Harington would want to have a big input in the development of the series.

“I am involved, just as I am with THE HEDGE KNIGHT and THE SEA SNAKE and TEN THOUSAND SHIPS, and all the animated shows,” he confirmed.

“Kit’s team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/consultants to hammer out the show.”

The series is still early in development, meaning that there's no sign of production commencing, if at all, any time soon.

“Outlines and treatments have been written and approved, scripts have been written, notes have been given, second and third drafts have been written,” he confirmed.

“So far, that’s all.”

HBO has been selective about which GOT-related projects see the light of day with a Long Night prequel starring Naomi Watts getting canceled after shooting a pilot.

House of the Dragon, meanwhile, made it all the way to production and is set to premiere on August 21.

That show will chart the history of the Targaryens.

