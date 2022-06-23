Game of Thrones Spinoff Was Kit Harington's Idea, According to George R.R. Martin

at .

If you're still in shock following reports that a Kit Harington-led Game of Thrones sequel series is in the works, we have even more shocking news...

The project was all Harington's idea!

George R.R. Martin revealed Thursday in a blog post some details about the project.

A Bloody Aftermath - Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4

“Our working title for the show is SNOW,” the novel writer teased.

“There are four live-action successor shows in development at HBO… SNOW has been in development almost as long as the other three, but for whatever reason it was never announced and it never leaked… until now.”

Jon and Dany - Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1

Emilia Clarke confirmed the project's existence in an interview this week as fans questioned whether the initial report confirming the project's existence were real.

“It seems as though Emilia Clarke has already mentioned that SNOW was Kit’s idea in a recent interview,” he added.

“So, that part is out. Yes, it was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us," Martin confirmed. 

"I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

Kit Harington Promotes Game of Thrones Season 8

After spending eight seasons on the series as one of the most popular characters, it makes sense that Harington would want to have a big input in the development of the series.

“I am involved, just as I am with THE HEDGE KNIGHT and THE SEA SNAKE and TEN THOUSAND SHIPS, and all the animated shows,” he confirmed.

“Kit’s team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/consultants to hammer out the show.”

The series is still early in development, meaning that there's no sign of production commencing, if at all, any time soon.

Jon Snow Looks Sullen - Game of Thrones

“Outlines and treatments have been written and approved, scripts have been written, notes have been given, second and third drafts have been written,” he confirmed.

“So far, that’s all.”

HBO has been selective about which GOT-related projects see the light of day with a Long Night prequel starring Naomi Watts getting canceled after shooting a pilot.

House of the Dragon, meanwhile, made it all the way to production and is set to premiere on August 21.

The Fight - Game of Thrones

That show will chart the history of the Targaryens.

What are your thoughts on the spinoff?

Hit the comments below.

19 Characters Who Would Sacrifice Their Love Lives for the Greater Good
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Game of Thrones Quotes

Thoros: You still mad at us, boy?
Gendry: You sold me to a witch.
Thoros: A priestess. I'll admit, it is a subtle distinction.
Beric: We're fighting a great war. Wars cost money.
Gendry: I wanted to be one of you. I wanted to join the brotherhood, but you sold me off... like a slave. Do you know what she did to me? She strapped me down in the bed. She stripped me naked.
The Hound: Sounds alright so far.
Gendry: And put leeches on me.
The Hound: Was she naked, too?
Thoros: She needed your blood.
Gendry: Yes, thank you. I know that.
The Hound: Could have been worse.
Gendry: She wanted to kill me. They would have killed me if it wasn't for Davos.
The Hound: But they didn't, did they? So what are you whinging about?
Gendry: I'm not whinging.
The Hound: Your lips are moving and you're complaining about something. That's whinging. This one's been killed six times. You don't hear him whinging about it.

Tis a big and beautiful world. Most of us live and die in the same corner where we were born and never get to see any of it. I don't want to be most of us.

Oberyn

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Photos

New Faces - Game of Thrones
New Targaryen - Game of Thrones
Fire and Blood Again - Game of Thrones
Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, - Game of Thrones
Olivia Cookie, Rhys Ifans - Game of Thrones
Emma D'Archy and Matt Smith - Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Videos

Game of Thrones Series Finale Promo: Is the War Really Over?
Game of Thrones Series Finale Promo: Is the War Really Over?
Game of Thrones Episode 5 Trailer Teases a Brutal Final Battle
Game of Thrones Episode 5 Trailer Teases a Brutal Final Battle
Game of Thrones Trailer: The Last War is Here!
Game of Thrones Trailer: The Last War is Here!
  1. Game of Thrones
  2. Game of Thrones Spinoff Was Kit Harington's Idea, According to George R.R. Martin