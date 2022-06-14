Law & Order: Mehcad Brooks Joins Season 22 Cast

Law & Order Season 22 is rounding out its cast following some high-profile departures.

Supergirl veteran, Mehcad Brooks, has landed a role on the Dick Wolf procedural.

Brooks will play a detective, but we don't have any details about the character beyond that, unfortunately.

The star is best known for playing Jimmy Olsen on The CW's Supergirl, a role he left behind during Supergirl Season 5.

Thankfully for fans, he returned one year later for the series finale of the Melissa Benoist-led superhero drama.

Brooks has also appeared on True Blood, The Game, and even an episode of Law & Order: SVU.

Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard on the revival season, has departed after one season back in the role.

Anderson signed a one-year deal when his casting was announced, and recent reports have suggested the star wanted to help get the revival off the ground before moving on to new projects.

The actor is also coming off an eight-season run on ABC's black-ish, so it's likely the star will be looking for some new roles to sink his teeth into.

There were questions about whether franchise veteran Sam Waterston would be back after returning on Law & Order Season 21.

Thankfully, it was revealed last week that Waterston will be back as Jack McCoy.

He's one of the most vital links to the original run of the series, so there would be a big hole in the series without him.

The revival also stars Hugh Dancy (Hannibal) as senior prosecutorial assistant Nathan Price, Oldelya Halevi (Good Trouble) as ADA Samantha Maroun, Camryn Manheim (The Practice, Ghost Whisperer) as Lt. Kate Dixon, and Jeffrey Donovan as Det. Frank Cosgrove.

NBC picked up another season of Law & Order back in May, when the network announced all three shows set in the Dick Wolf universe would continue to program Thursdays.

Lisa Katz, president of scripted programming at NBCUniversal Entertainment and Streaming, said, “The iconic Law & Order brand has long been synonymous with NBC, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring back all three of these dramas for the 2022-23 season.

"It’s a testament to the brilliance of Dick Wolf’s storytelling that audiences remain compelled by these unforgettable characters week after week, year after year.”

“Dreams do come true. The renewals of the entire Wednesday and Thursday night lineups is the ultimate verification of our partnership with NBC and Universal Television,” said producer Dick Wolf in a statement.

“I personally want to thank the talented writers and casts, the producers who keep the trains running on time, and the crews who tirelessly turn out outstanding shows despite a degree of difficulty never before experienced due to the pandemic.”

What are your thoughts on this exciting casting scoop?

Hit the comments below.

