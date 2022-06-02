Law & Order: SVU Sets New Showrunner Ahead of Season 24

When Law & Order: SVU returns in the fall, it will be under new leadership.

Deadline is reporting that Coyote co-creator/executive producer David Graziano has been set as the showrunner for Law & Order: SVU Season 24.

Graziano's role with the show has been revealed around a month after departing showrunner Warren Leight revealed his intention to exit the procedural.

"The final day of shooting is always bittersweet,” Leight wrote on Twitter in May.

“Today was a little more than that. As some of you have already figured out, I am stepping down at the end of #SVU23."

"The last two years of show running during a pandemic have been arduous, and I’ve decided to take a break.”

Leight initially served as showrunner from seasons 13 to 17 and returned for Law & Order: SVU Season 21

. “At least once a week this year a brick came thru the window,” Leight added.

“This person quarantined, that location lost, another show fell behind and our guest star was no longer available."

"Each time casting, camera, design, wardrobe, locations, h/mu, props, drivers came up with a save. And when they didn’t, our editing room, led by the indefatigable genius, Arthur Forney did."

"Somehow the obstacles pulled us all closer together."

"The episodes stayed on track and seemed to get stronger the longer the season went on.”

The Law & Order franchise is more successful than ever, with NBC recently reviving the original series and forming an all-Law & Order Thursday.

The ratings have been strong, and the franchise is expected to be around for several years yet.

It's unclear whether there will be any other big overhauls for Law & Order: SVU with the appointment of a new showrunner.

The series is on its summer hiatus and will be back on the air in the fall.

