Law & Order: SVU Sets New Showrunner Ahead of Season 24

at .

When Law & Order: SVU returns in the fall, it will be under new leadership.

Deadline is reporting that Coyote co-creator/executive producer David Graziano has been set as the showrunner for Law & Order: SVU Season 24.

Graziano's role with the show has been revealed around a month after departing showrunner Warren Leight revealed his intention to exit the procedural.

A Missing Person Case - Law & Order: SVU

"The final day of shooting is always bittersweet,” Leight wrote on Twitter in May.

“Today was a little more than that. As some of you have already figured out, I am stepping down at the end of #SVU23."

Defendant's Table / Tall - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22

"The last two years of show running during a pandemic have been arduous, and I’ve decided to take a break.”

Leight initially served as showrunner from seasons 13 to 17 and returned for Law & Order: SVU Season 21

. “At least once a week this year a brick came thru the window,” Leight added.

“This person quarantined, that location lost, another show fell behind and our guest star was no longer available."

Rollins is Determined - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22

"Each time casting, camera, design, wardrobe, locations, h/mu, props, drivers came up with a save. And when they didn’t, our editing room, led by the indefatigable genius, Arthur Forney did."

"Somehow the obstacles pulled us all closer together."

"The episodes stayed on track and seemed to get stronger the longer the season went on.”

The Law & Order franchise is more successful than ever, with NBC recently reviving the original series and forming an all-Law & Order Thursday.

Barba and Benson - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22

The ratings have been strong, and the franchise is expected to be around for several years yet.

It's unclear whether there will be any other big overhauls for Law & Order: SVU with the appointment of a new showrunner.

The series is on its summer hiatus and will be back on the air in the fall.

What are your thoughts on the new showrunner?

Hit the comments below.

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: SVU Quotes

Sonny: Why didn't you call the police?
Woman: Lots of lights were on. I figured someone had called already.

This guy has a pager, knows how to make his victims pass out - what are we looking for? A doctor?

Fin

Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Photos

Who Should Benson Love? - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22
Trouble in Paradise - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22
Rollins is Determined - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22
A Formidable Opponent - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22
Barba and Benson - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22
Barba Returns - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22

Law & Order: SVU Videos

Law & Order: SVU - 5 Episodes Based on Big Name Cases
Law & Order: SVU - 5 Episodes Based on Big Name Cases
Peter Scanavino and Kelli Giddish Talk SVU Finale: Who is the Baby Whisperer?
Peter Scanavino and Kelli Giddish Talk SVU Finale: Who is the Baby Whisperer?
Law & Order: SVU Clip: Welcome, T.R. Knight
Law & Order: SVU Clip: Welcome, T.R. Knight
  1. Law & Order: SVU
  2. Law & Order: SVU Sets New Showrunner Ahead of Season 24