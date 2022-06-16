Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 7 Review: The Serene Squall

Until now, this newest addition to the Trek verse has been lauded for its return to the episodic format of the series that came before Star Trek: Discovery's 2017 premiere, and, to be frank, it has been quite a fun ride.

However, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 7 seeds the possibility of a long-arc and a Big Bad by (re-)introducing Spock's full-Vulcan half-brother, Sybok.

His appearance in the final moments is a powerful stinger scene possibly designed to propel the show into a climactic final trio of adventures as we race to the finale of this inaugural season.

But before we really dig into the potential of a Spock-Sybok showdown, let's talk SPACE PIRATES.

I assume Angel left orders to keep her existence a secret from the Enterprise crew brought aboard the Serene Squall. That both Remy and Fran continue to obey those orders even as bonds of loyalty to each other begin to fray speaks to Angel's ability to command.

Pike's playbook in novel situations is a heckuva thing. (For those playing along at home, he demonstrates this impressive ability to assess and adapt quickly during his stint on the Discovery on Star Trek: Discovery Season 2, so it's not surprising.)

This time out, we get to see the stages of his plan as they take shape. Furthermore, we also realize how integral his crew is to the success of his shenanigans.

Pike: Yellow alert. Erica, take us closer please.

Ortegas: How close do you want to get? First date or third date?

Pike: Blind date.

Ortegas: Copy. Proceeding with caution, sir.

His conversations with Ortegas are quickly becoming my favorite exchanges. There's a lot of trust implied by how they read each other and respond. Actress Melissa Navia spoke to that aspect of Ortegas's personality during the Strange New Worlds press day, and it becomes more apparent with each interaction.

Pike: Steering without mapping, I realize is no easy task. Ensign Chu can relieve you if you need a minute.

Ortegas: Actually, I enjoy flying manually. Feels like the ship and I are in a deep conversation. Y’know. Like a third date.

I love that Una knows that Alpha-Braga-Four plan before he even provides the details.

I love even more that the Enterprise captives aren't completely in control of the situation despite having taken the bridge of the Serene Squall at the end.

It's a particularly light moment in a B-plotline filled with cleverly orchestrated situational comedy.

Pike: Fire to disable impulse thrusters. But gently.

Ortegas: Aye, sir.

Pike: Hey, I said gently.

Ortegas: What does firing gently even mean?

Turning to the twisty-turny, on-board Enterprise, Jesse James Keitel-anchored A-plotline, I marvel at the amount of planning and nuanced execution the faux Dr. Aspen/real Captain Angel managed to put into play.

(Quick aside: I'm writing on the assumption that Angel's pronouns are she/her versus the actual Dr. Aspen's they/them.)

Chapel: Where is the real Dr. Aspen now?

Angel: Probably still wandering around the uninhabited planet I dumped them on. What? It’s not like I killed them.

Chapel: Where are the colonists?

Angel: Oh, them? Imaginary. I made them up. I told a nice little story that I knew would bring you out here and you believed me. Frankly, that’s on you.

Angel not only created the colonists' plight to draw the Enterprise to the cause, but she also had to build the Serene Squall's reputation to a level that would ping on Una's radar.

Her escape shuttle needed to be positioned nearby, controlled remotely, and unknown to even her own crew.

Furthermore, she led her crew to believe they were taking the Enterprise for pillage and slaves when, in fact, it was a personal rescue mission.

My friend, let me tell you something that from those rock-hard eyes of yours I think you know. Love is the only thing that makes the cold and loneliness of space bearable.

What's truly breathtaking about this script is how everything takes on a new meaning once Angel's true motivation is revealed.

Her interest in Spock. Her familiarity with Vulcan traditions and rituals.

Dr. Aspen: I never got kolinahr. You naturally have emotions, so why erase them?

Even her insistence that they flee the ship.

It looks like her first plan was to get Spock into a shuttle, subdue him somehow, and then offer him up as a trade. Him unlocking the Enterprise's controls was a lucky twist for her.

It is an intensely emotion-driven mission, in keeping with the objective.

I rarely do this, but I highly rewatching this one for all the a-ha moments that reveal themselves. It's quite brilliant.

Spock: The logical move would be to surrender.

Angel: I think there’s more to life than logic.

Another elegant aspect of the writing here is how responsive the final solution is to the opening dilemma Spock faces.

We begin with Spock and Chapel discussing the challenges his dual heritage and T'Pring's research into sexuality pose. Chapel recommends honesty above all else.

We close with Spock and Chapel unpacking the ruse Spock initiates to prevent T'Pring from freeing Sybok after Angel's left him with her sage advice about reconciling his two natures.

I urge you to consider that you do not need to be either Vulcan or human. That is and always has been a false choice. The question isn’t what you are. It’s who you are.

Chapel isn't honest with him here, but she's never claimed to follow her own advice.

You’re supposed to put her ahead of your duties. It’s what being in a relationship is. It’s mutual sacrifice. Pretty much why I avoid them.

Sybok isn't the only beginning planted here. Spock and Chapel's kiss, despite its logical purpose, is the start of the infatuation Nurse Chapel is best known for on Star Trek: The Original Series.

Mind you, TOS Chapel didn't have Ortegas on hand to confide in. That may prove a significant difference.

What does it mean for T'Pring and Spock that she works in such close proximity to Sybok? Does she know his true identity and his connection to Spock?

Does this mean James Frain is due for a return as Sarek?

One thought I can't stop considering is how Spock acknowledges to both T'Pring and Chapel that they know him well.

Reconciling my divergent cultures of origin is complex. The journey is challenging.

Knowing what canon says about T'Pring and Chapel and how Spock ends up with neither of them, I wonder if it's a matter of him rejecting both relationships or choosing not to choose.

Throw into the mix how deftly Angel was able to manipulate him, and Spock's female entanglements become even more interesting.

I'm liking Captain Angel's panache and wouldn't mind her returning for the finale at all.

Aspen: Aren’t you half Human?

Spock: That is merely genetics. I was raised on Vulcan.

Aspen: And that’s geography.

What are your thoughts, Fanatics? Was it a logical outcome, or were you emotionally invested?

Will Spock and T'Pring's reconciliation return things to the status quo, or will there be any repercussions from the kiss?

And while we're speculating, what do you think Pike managed to concoct to feed the crew on the Serene Squall?

I'd also love for someone to confirm that "Alpha-Braga-Four" is a reference to acclaimed Trek writer Brannon Braga. Go on, do it!

Hit our comments with your most mutinous musings!

