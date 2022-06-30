Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Teases Final Episodes of Season 4: "You Learn A Lot"

at .

The final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 premiere on Netflix Friday, July 1.

To prepare fans for what's ahead in the sure-to-be-bonkers conclusion, Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, appeared on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, June 29, and wasted no time in teasing fans about what's on tap.

While the wait for these final two episodes has been tough after Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7, fans can rest assured that they will clock in at a combined four hours.

Finding the Truth About Vecna - Stranger Things

“The eighth episode is, I think, probably an hour and a half,” Matarazzo told Jimmy Fallon.

“But episode nine is getting close to two and a half hours. It’s a movie.”

Gaten Matarazzo attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall

“It's nine movies, practically,” Matarazzo said of the expanded episodes.

“All of them are close to an hour and a half — all of them over an hour.”

The big twist to end Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7 was that Vecna was revealed to be 001, aka Henry Creel.

001 also was responsible for the massacre at Hawkins Laboratory.

Gaten Matarazzo attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" season 4 premiere

“It’s all starting to pay off, and everything works, and it’s really cool," Falon said.

Matarazzo responded, “You learn a lot.”

The star also shed light on what it was like on the set with Jamie Campbell Bower, who played Vecna.

He said it was "unsettling and bonkers."

Gaten Matarazzo attends Netflix's "Stranger Things"

“I saw Vecna sitting there, and I looked at him and was like, ‘Hi, it’s great to see you.’ I haven’t seen him since the table read, and he was just like, ‘Yeah, how are you? It’s good to see you’ — in a lawn chair, feet up. Whole [upper] half done up in Vecna gear.”

That sounds like a fun day on the set, right?

These final two episodes will directly lead into the final season of Stranger Things, which is said to be coming to audiences quicker than the current season.

There's a lot to be excited about, but it's difficult not to be anxious about how the season will conclude.

Peter in the Lab - Stranger Things

Will there be a body count?

Will the good guys win?

We have no idea.

Check out Matarazzo's interview on the Tonight Show below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Stranger Things Quotes

Hatch said that music can reach parts of the brain that words can't. So maybe that's the key, a lifeline. A lifeline back to reality. It's worth a shot.

Robin

Dear Billy, I don't know if you can even hear this. Two years ago, I would have said, 'That's ridiculous, impossible.' "But that was before I found out about alternate dimensions and monsters, so... I'm just going to stop assuming that I know anything. So much has happened since you left. Your dad was a total mess. He and my mom started getting into fights. Bad fights. I don't think he could stand being here without you. So he left. And he didn't leave Mom much. She's taken an extra job, and we moved to that lovely trailer park off Kerley. Basically, ever since you left, everything's been... A total disaster. And the worst part is, I can't tell anyone why you're gone. I can't tell them that you saved El's life. That you saved my life. I play that moment back in my head all the time. And sometimes I imagine myself running to you, pulling you away. I imagine that if I had, that you would still be here. And everything would be... ( sobs ) ...everything would be right again. I imagine that we... That we could've become friends. Good friends, like... like a real brother and sister. And I know that's stupid. You hated me.I hated you. But I thought that maybe... Maybe we could try again. But that's not what happened. I just... I stood there and I watched. For a while, I tried to be happy. Normal. But I... I think that maybe a part of me died that day too. And I haven't told anyone this. I... I just can't. But I had to tell you. Before it's too late. If you can even hear this. I really hope that you can. I'm sorry. I'm so, so sorry, Billy. Love, your shitty little sister, Max.

Max

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Photos

One Last Battle - Stranger Things
Finding the Truth About Vecna - Stranger Things
The Great Escape - Stranger Things
Driving to Safety? - Stranger Things
Back in the Nina Tank? - Stranger Things
Max and Lucas Reunite - Stranger Things

Stranger Things Videos

Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Reveals Surprising New Villain
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Reveals Surprising New Villain
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Promises 'One Summer Can Change Everything'
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Promises 'One Summer Can Change Everything'
Stranger Things Season 3 Gets Premiere Date - Watch Teaser
Stranger Things Season 3 Gets Premiere Date - Watch Teaser
  1. Stranger Things
  2. Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Teases Final Episodes of Season 4: "You Learn A Lot"