Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Teases Final Episodes of Season 4: "You Learn A Lot"

The final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 premiere on Netflix Friday, July 1.

To prepare fans for what's ahead in the sure-to-be-bonkers conclusion, Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, appeared on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, June 29, and wasted no time in teasing fans about what's on tap.

While the wait for these final two episodes has been tough after Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7, fans can rest assured that they will clock in at a combined four hours.

“The eighth episode is, I think, probably an hour and a half,” Matarazzo told Jimmy Fallon.

“But episode nine is getting close to two and a half hours. It’s a movie.”

“It's nine movies, practically,” Matarazzo said of the expanded episodes.

“All of them are close to an hour and a half — all of them over an hour.”

The big twist to end Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7 was that Vecna was revealed to be 001, aka Henry Creel.

001 also was responsible for the massacre at Hawkins Laboratory.

“It’s all starting to pay off, and everything works, and it’s really cool," Falon said.

Matarazzo responded, “You learn a lot.”

The star also shed light on what it was like on the set with Jamie Campbell Bower, who played Vecna.

He said it was "unsettling and bonkers."

“I saw Vecna sitting there, and I looked at him and was like, ‘Hi, it’s great to see you.’ I haven’t seen him since the table read, and he was just like, ‘Yeah, how are you? It’s good to see you’ — in a lawn chair, feet up. Whole [upper] half done up in Vecna gear.”

That sounds like a fun day on the set, right?

These final two episodes will directly lead into the final season of Stranger Things, which is said to be coming to audiences quicker than the current season.

There's a lot to be excited about, but it's difficult not to be anxious about how the season will conclude.

Will there be a body count?

Will the good guys win?

We have no idea.

Check out Matarazzo's interview on the Tonight Show below.

