Succession Season 4: Plot, Episode Order Revealed as Production Commences

Succession fans, we have some good news.

The premium cabler revealed Monday, that the Emmy-winning HBO drama series is back in production with its fourth season.

The series will also return to 10-episode seasons with Season 4 after fans were left in shock that Succession Season 3 only spanned nine episodes.

HBO also dropped some plot details, and it sounds like the pressure cooker environment we've come to expect will continue.

"The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer," reads the logline.

"The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed."

"A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed," the logline concludes.

A power struggle is par for the course on Succession, but the series consistently finds new ways of switching things up to keep us invested.

The official cast for Season 4 includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Also on board is Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin.

HBO teases that additional cast will be revealed at a later date, and given the series' track record, we should expect some big names.

Succession has been a bonafide hit since its launch in 2018.

The first two seasons of the series have garnered 23 Emmy® nominations and 9 wins, with seven Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second season.

The third season, which premiered last October, has led guild awards, including WGA, DGA, and PGA, and the SAG Award for drama ensemble.

No premiere timeline has been revealed, but our best guess is that the series will return in late 2022 or early 2023.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.