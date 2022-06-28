True Detective Season 4 a Go at HBO; Kali Reis To Star

It's official.

The True Detective franchise will return with another revamp on HBO.

The premium cabler has given a series order to the drama series True Detective: Night Country, from showrunner/writer/director/executive producer Issa López.

As previously reported, Jodie Foster will star and executive produce.

Kali Reis is also set to co-lead the new chapter of the anthology series.

The next iteration will shoot in Iceland.

"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace," reads the logline.

"To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

Sounds intriguing, right?

The impressive talent associated with the series should be enough to make it another hit.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming said of the pickup:

“We are tremendously excited to return to the ‘True Detective’ franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her ‘Night Country’ installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles.”

True Detective first launched on the cable network in 2014, with a cast that included Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Monaghan, Michael Potts, and Tory Kittles.

It drew solid ratings and had a solid critical reception.

The second season launched in 2015 with a cast that included Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly, and Vince Vaughn.

Unfortunately, it drew a lot of criticism.

The series returned in 2019 with Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, and Stephen Dorff for a chapter that drew much more positive feedback from critics and viewers.

Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak are executive producers of the fourth season through PASTEL.

Anonymous Content, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Nic Pizzolatto also executive produce.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.