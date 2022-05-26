Jodie Foster to Headline True Detective Season 4

Jodie Foster is closing in on a return to the small screen.

The award-winning actress and director has joined the cast of True Detective Season 4, reports THR.

What's more, Foster will take on an exec producer role on the fourth chapter of the HBO anthology.

As for what the new season is about?

“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace," the official description reads.

"To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Foster is set to play Liz Danvers.

More casting additions will be announced at a later date, likely after HBO gives the formal greenlight to the project.

As of this writing, the fourth season has yet to land a pickup, but Foster's star power will likely get the series on the fast track at the premium cabler.

Issa Lopez and Alan Page Arriaga are set as the writers for the new season, with Lopez likely directing the first episode.

True Detective first launched on the cable network in 2014, boasting a cast that included Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Monaghan, Michael Potts, and Tory Kittles.

It drew solid ratings and had a solid critical reception.

The second season launched in 2015 with a cast that included Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly, and Vince Vaughn.

Unfortunately, it did not meet the stratospheric success the original had, and drew a lot of criticism for the plot.

The series took several years off, returning in 2019 with Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, and Stephen Dorff in 2019.

That season slipped in the ratings, but had a much better reception than the prior season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.