Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 6 Episode 1

How did the Codys feel about the job opportunity?

On Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 1, the family was shocked by the sudden arrival of Gia.

J Always Plots - Animal Kingdom

Meanwhile, J schemed to get the top spot in the finances, but the rest of the family had other ideas.

Elsewhere, Deran learned new renters were causing problems in the neighborhood, so he took matters into his own hands.

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 1 Quotes

Pope: Not everything is about money, J.
J: I know. But this is. We need to look into another job.

It's our anniversary. Six years ago, you walked through that door, and I knew I had another son.

Smurf [to teen Baz]

Gia, the Fencer - Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 1
Penny - Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 1
Planning and Plotting - Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 1
Taking Notice - Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 1
Teen Baz - Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 1
Oceanside BAMF - Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 1
