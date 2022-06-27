Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 6 Episode 3

Did Deran and Pope manage to find Craig?

On Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 3, the pair embarked on a dangerous mission.

Meanwhile, J tried to sell Gia's diamonds, but quickly realized he might have been played.

Elsewhere, Julia got a job at the mall, and it expanded her social circle considerably.

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 3 Quotes

Craig: Bro, I just banged your ex wife and you seriously don't give a shit?
Vince: Ex, man. Look, she got her life, I got mine.

Smurf: How's community service going?
Andrew: It's not so bad.
Smurf: Really? It's not so bad? Aren't you picking up dog shit and candy wrappers?
Andrew: Better than juvie.
Smurf: Don't get caught. You won't have to do either.

