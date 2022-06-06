Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 7 Episode 16

at .

Did Madison help or hinder Morgan's plan?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 16, tensions mounted when Madison returned to the fold.

Madison in a Bunker - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 16

She wasn't the same person, and Morgan quickly learned that she was working with a group of villains.

Meanwhile, the rest of the characters were caught up in their rafts as they tried to escape the radiation blast zone.

Was there a safe haven for anyone?

Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch Fear the Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 16 Quotes

Morgan: Give me the child back.
Madison: She's better off without you.

Morgan: You're Madison Clark?
Madison: And, you are?
Morgan: I know Nick and Alicia.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 16

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 16 Photos

Hi, I'm Madison - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 16
New Morgan - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 16
Madison in a Bunker - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 16
Learning About Nick and Alicia - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 16
Madison Takes a Breather - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 16
Hands Up, Morgan Jones! - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 16
  1. Fear the Walking Dead
  2. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7
  3. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 16
  4. Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 7 Episode 16