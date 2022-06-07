Watch In The Dark Online: Season 4 Episode 1

Did Murphy manage to get acclimated to life in prison?

On In The Dark Season 4 Episode 1, Murphy reacted to her new normal.

Adjusting to Prison -tall - In The Dark Season 4 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Max, Leslie, and Felix got an interesting visit from someone they thought was long gone, leading to a surprising announcement about the future.

Elsewhere, a dangerous new mystery gathered steam on the first episode of the last-ever season.

How did it connect to Murphy's time on the inside?

Watch In The Dark Season 4 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch In the Dark online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

In The Dark Season 4 Episode 1 Quotes

I'm her boyfriend.

Max

Felix: Your bail is in two days. I'll get the money and be there.
Murphy: Promise?
Felix: Promise.
Murphy: I love you, Felix.
Felix:I love you, Murphy.

