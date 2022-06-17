Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 20

How did it all end for the students of the Salvatore School?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 20, Hope wanted to say one last goodbye to her father.

As Landon set off on a mission to bring Klaus back from the dead, Alaric decided to close the school.

Meanwhile, Jed was shocked to learn that the werewolf curse was over, meaning that all of the werewolves in the world were now human.

