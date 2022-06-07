Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 1

at .

What drama did a storm bring to Roswell, New Mexico?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 1, tensions flared up when a surprising change in weather threatened to change everything.

Michael Broods - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 1

As everyone reeled in the aftermath of what Jones did to them, it was time for some payback.

Meanwhile, Liz and Max moved forward in their relationship, while another couple's relationship hit a snag.

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 1 Quotes

Cameron: Well, as much as I wish this was a good old-fashioned laugh and get lit, I've called you to help solve this odd little bank job.
Max: Me? Why?
Cameron: Cuz I think you and I might be the only people who can crack this case. I think this heist was committed by aliens.

Make yourself at home, okay? It is yours after all.

Alex [to Michael]

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 1

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 1 Photos

Liz Smiles - Tall - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 1
Liz Smiles - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 1
Michael Broods - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 1
Popcorn Time - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 1
Friends Catching Up - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 1
Smiles Over Breakfast - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 1
  1. Roswell, New Mexico
  2. Roswell, New Mexico Season 4
  3. Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 1
  4. Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 1