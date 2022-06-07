Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 1

What drama did a storm bring to Roswell, New Mexico?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 1, tensions flared up when a surprising change in weather threatened to change everything.

As everyone reeled in the aftermath of what Jones did to them, it was time for some payback.

Meanwhile, Liz and Max moved forward in their relationship, while another couple's relationship hit a snag.

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.