FBI: When Will Missy Peregrym Return?

With FBI Season 5 set to premiere on CBS in September, there have been questions about whether Missy Peregrym would be back on our screens as Special Agent Maggie Bell in time for the premiere.

Maggie's life was left hanging in the balance at the end of FBI Season 4, but the actress has been vocal about returning.

Her exit was temporary while the star went on maternity leave from the procedural.

Peregrym took to social media last week to reveal she would be returning to the show further into FBI Season 5.

“FBI is starting up again in a couple weeks, but I will be returning to work in September,” the actress shared on Instagram.

“I’m relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!)."

"I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too."

"Thank you for all the love, prayers and support from this community.”

Peregrym and husband Tom Oakley welcomed their second child, daughter Mela Joséphine Oakley, on June 6.

If you watch FBI online, you know Maggie was left in danger when she was exposed to toxic gas, leaving her in a coma.

Shantel VanSanten stepped in temporarily as Nina to help the team in Maggie's absence.

The good news is that Maggie is returning, and we have plenty of Maggie and OA to look forward to since FBI has been renewed through 2024.

Peregrym previously announced her intention to return after the shocking episode involving Maggie aired earlier this year.

“Hi, you guys, I just wanted to say that today is my last day of Season 4, so don’t be afraid when you see this last episode,” Peregrym says in a video released on the official FBI Twitter page.

“I promise you I am coming back next season. I’m having a baby, and I’m really grateful to be a part of the show and have a family, so I will see you next season."

"Thank you for watching our show.”

FBI returns to CBS on Tuesday, September 20, at 8/7c.

