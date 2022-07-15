Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy: Dancing With the Stars Pros Expecting First Child Together

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy expecting their first child together.

The Dancing With the Stars pros confirmed the news to People.

"We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, 'Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven't started my period yet.' So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive," Johnson recalled to the outlet.

"The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn't believe it because it it wasn't an easy journey for us to get pregnant."

"But everybody tells you, 'When you just relax and you don't put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.' That's exactly what happened," she added.

"I think it was exactly when it was meant to be."

"Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be."

The couple tied the knot in 2019.

Johnson wanted to tell Chmerkovskiy about their imminent arrival in a memorable way.

"I went and I got these little Baby Jordans, these white sneakers," she said.

"I put them in a box that was his size of Nikes. So he didn't expect anything," the 28 year old continued.

"Then I put two little pregnancy tests in there. I had been shaking at home waiting for him to come home."

"So he nonchalantly walked in and he, ironically enough, had a bag of Nikes. I was like, 'Did you go shopping today?' He was like, 'Yeah, I got myself some new sneakers.'"

"I'm like, 'No way. I got some too today.'"

"He came over and chucked off the lid of the box and started rummaging through it," she added.

"He looked at the shoes and was like, 'How small are these sneakers?' Then it hit him and his face ... it was priceless."

Johnson also spoke to the outlet about how difficult the first trimester is, and revealed she is taking the time to relax and keep her body healthy.

"Which has been hard, because I'm a really active person. I love to work out,"

"I love to dance. But I've just made it a priority for myself to really make a shift and to prioritize the baby and what was happening and all of these new changes."

Johnson is due in January 2023.

Johnson started on Dancing With the Stars on Season 18 as a troupe member, before being promoted to professional dancer for Season 23.

Chmerkovskiy has been a part of Dancing with the Stars since its second season.

The series was recently revealed to be leaving its ABC home behind and moving to Disney+.

Ealier this week, Alfonso Ribeiro was announced as co-host with Tyra Banks.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.