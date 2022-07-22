Justified Revival Halts Production After Shooting Infiltrates the Set

Production on the highly-anticipated Justified revival came to a grinding halt this week.

In a scary situation, two cars whose occupants were shooting at one another crashed through the barricades of the show's set.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, no cast or crew members were harmed in the incident that occurred on Wednesday.

However, production was shuttered and remained on pause Thursday and Friday.

Thankfully, the cameras will begin rolling again next week.

Justified: City Primeval landed a formal pickup at FX in January, bringing Timothy Olyphant back as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

This new series is based on the City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit novel by the late Elmore Leonard.

"Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl," reads the logline.

"His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind."

"A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again."

"Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well."

"These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive," the logline concludes.

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country), Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete), Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), Adelaide Clemens (Rectify), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Vondie Curtis-Hall (For the People), Victor Williams (The Affair), and Vivian Olyphant have all joined the cast of the limited series.

Justified originally aired on FX from 2010-15, and it was a huge success story.

The series is on track for a premiere in the final quarter of 2022.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.