Justified: City Primeval Trailer: Raylan Givens Is Back, and We Are So Here for It

Many TV shows are brought back several years after their series finale, but one show poised to stand the test of time is Justified: City Primeval.

Fans were clamoring for more when Justified went off the air in 2015.

Justified Season 6 Episode 13 left us with the sense that Raylan's journey was not over, and now, we're getting new episodes on July 18.

FX on Wednesday went public with the official trailer, and it introduces us to a hardened Raylan, which makes sense when you consider the series picks up over a decade on from the original finale.

"Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl," the logline shared by FX teases.

"His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind."

"A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit."

"There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again," the description adds.

"Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well."

"These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive."

If you watch Justified online, you're probably grinning from ear to ear about the plot because it sounds like the natural next step for the franchise.

In addition to Olyphant, the cast of Justified: City Primeval also includes Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country), Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete), Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), Adelaide Clemens (Rectify), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Vondie Curtis-Hall (For the People), Victor Williams (The Affair), and Vivian Olyphant.

Take a look at the official trailer below.

What are your thoughts now that you've watched the full-length trailer?

Do you think the show will be a hit?

We'll be covering this one all summer long for you, but if you want to revisit the original, check out our Justified reviews.

