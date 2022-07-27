Rick and Morty Season 6: Premiere Date Revealed!

Rick and Morty will be back with new laughs and adventures later this year.

Adult Swim has announced that Rick and Morty Season 6 will launch on September 4 on Adult Swim.

This season, the series will air in the 11/10c slot.

"It's hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon," Michael Ouweleen, the president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, shared in a statement.

"As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun – so keep your eyes peeled."

"It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck," reads the logline.

"Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?!"

"Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

Rick and Morty Season 5 concluded back in September 2021, meaning that fans will have waited an entire year for new episodes by the time the series returns.

The franchise has been a global hit, and it looks to be expanding in a big way.

Rick & Morty: The Anime nabbed a series order earlier this year for a 10-episode adventure.

“The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion. It’s such a life-affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception,” director Takashi Sano said when the series was ordered.

“I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!”

What are your thoughts on the premiere date?

Are you ready for the new season?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.