Rick & Morty's Justin Roiland Fired Over Domestic Abuse Charges

Adult Swim is no longer working with Justin Roiland.

The cable network confirmed Tuesday that it had ended its relationship with the Rick and Morty co-creator in the wake of felony domestic abuse charges in Orange County.

"Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," Adult Swim/Cartoon Network/Boomerang svp communications Mairie Moore said in a statement on Tuesday.

Roiland also provides both characters' voices for the series, which is midway through an unprecedented 70-episode order.

As a result of the allegations and Roiland's firing, the roles will be recast.

NBC News revealed earlier this month that Roiland was charged with one count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, or deceit in Orange County.

The charges stemmed from a 2020 incident with an unnamed woman.

Roiland pled not guilty and is expected back in court on April 27.

Roiland's attorney T. Edward Welbourn previously said the media coverage surrounding the case had been "inaccurate."

"To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the district attorney's office has completed its methodical review of the evidence."

Rick and Morty has been a massive success for Adult Swim, domestically and internationally.

Adult Swim signed Roiland and co-creator Dan Harmon to big deals which would keep the show alive through its tenth season.

Harmon is set to continue on the show as the sole showrunner.

Roiland also has several other projects. He is the creator and star of Solar Opposites, which has been renewed through its fifth season.

The sixth season of Rick and Morty recently wrapped.

A premiere date for the seventh season, as well as new voice actors, will be announced at a later date.

