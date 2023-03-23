Justin Roiland, Rick & Morty Co-Creator, Cleared of Domestic Violence Charges

Domestic violence charges against Rick and Morty co-creator, Justin Roiland, have been dismissed.

In a statement to Variety, the Orange County District Attorney's office said that the charges had been dismissed due to "having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

Roiland, who was recently dropped by Adult Swim and Hulu over the charges, took to social media to react to the news.

"I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come," Roiland wrote.

"I'm thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I'm still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process."

He continued, "Most of all, I'm disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me 'canceled.'"

"That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful," he noted.

"However, now that the legal case has ended, I'm determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name."

NBC News revealed in January that Roiland was charged with one count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, or deceit in Orange County.

The charges reportedly stemmed from a 2020 incident with an unnamed woman.

Roiland pled not guilty and was expected back in court on April 27.

His attorney T. Edward Welbourn previously said the media coverage surrounding the case had been "inaccurate."

"To be clear, not only is Justin innocent, but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the district attorney's office has completed its methodical review of the evidence."

After the news went public, Adult Swim ended its association with Roiland.

Hulu also cut ties with him.

