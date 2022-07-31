Riverdale Season 6 Episode 22 Review: Chapter One Hundred and Seventeen: Night of the Comet

It's the end of the world as we know it on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 22. Or was it just the start of the next big mystery?

Bailey's Comet came charging in to tease the town of Riverdale's last day.

Goodbyes, reunions, and strong character growth were all on the table for this spectacular chapter. If this chapter had been the series finale, it would've ended on a sweet note.

"Chapter One Hundred and Seventeen: Night of the Comet" carried the weight of Riverdale's six seasons to serve a tender and satisfying season finale.

For a casual fan jumping into the chapter, they could've believed this was the series finale. Between the big couple moments, the emotional scenes, and the farewells, the overall tone seemed like an ending of sorts.

In a way, Riverdale was saying goodbye to the past and looking to the future.

Most of this could've been driven by the ticking clock of the comet; everyone thought they might die, so they pushed everything ahead. We wanted answers for the many overarching plots, and we finally got them in Riverdale's last few hours, like the Veronica/Archie/Betty/Jughead endgame.

Archie proposing to Betty was a long time coming. The love story of the boy-next-door being with the girl-next-door has been one of Riverdale's longest plots (like since Riverdale Season 1 Episode 1!).

It's not the grand proposal the #Barchie shippers would've thought, but Archie doing it in Betty's bedroom was still a sweet gesture. I worried she'd decline based on her facial expression; it wasn't exactly the look of love. It was the tease that hooked us in for later.

Betty: I know I said I wanted to wait, but will you marry me?

Archie: Are you serious?

Betty: As serious as a comet hurdling towards Riverdale.

Betty proposing to Archie was the emotional reveal that brought on all the tears.

She finally put herself and her happiness first to choose something that brought her light. Let's make it clear: being engaged to Archie wasn't the answer to her darkness. Choosing her happiness and what she felt would give her a happy life was her decision, which in this case was a future with Archie.

It was a big growing moment for Betty because she let someone in and chose what she wanted for a happy life. We love to see the growth!

The same goes for Veronica too.

Veronica is a strong, independent woman who knows how to get what she wants. She doesn't need a relationship to complete her.

I loved her growth of choosing to be single for a while and focusing on herself. Sometimes that's the most extensive self-care; working on yourself and repairing the things inside.

Parting ways with Reggie and letting go of her past romances was a solid first step in her post-comet life. After Archie, Chad, and Reggie, a fresh restart was the best thing for her.

Tabitha's big break came at the worst time, but it's great that her dream was finally coming to fruition.

Ever since she first appeared on Riverdale Season 5 Episode 4, she's wanted to franchise Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe. It had been her main goal long before getting distracted with murder plots and boyfriends.

Now, that dream will be a reality, thanks to Alexandra Cabot. It's an unexpected arrival, but a welcomed one for the good news it brought.

If anyone deserved to see their dream come true, it was Tabitha for all the good she did during this fight against Percival Pickens.

Let's talk about the next big emotional scene that tugged at all the heartstrings: Jughead and Tabitha's epic one-minute date.

Did anyone else tear up during their time travel at the booth? Was this one of Riverdale's most beautiful moments ever?

The flash-forward of Tabitha and Jughead's life in the diner booth was done so amazingly. We're all grateful for Tabitha's chronokinetic powers.

When one moment in their life shifted to the next (like them with their babies to them raising their kids), you could easily understand what the scene meant and where they were in their lives. It was a beautiful edit that showcased the "what if?" of what their lives could be if they survived the comet.

Riverdale did a great job teasing us about this future. We need it to happen!

In contrast, #Choni returned in a big way to make it clear that this 'ship isn't over just yet.

Sure, their moment of passion was merely Abigail Blossom and Tomissina Topaz getting their long-awaited reunion. We're not counting that since it was a different couple sharing a moment of tender happiness.

Instead, it was the longing looks Toni and Cheryl had the next morning. Did you notice the sparks between them?

Veronica: Don’t worry, Cheryl. I will be transferring our powers to you via a kiss.

Cheryl: A, that’s queer-baiting. And B, won’t your poison kiss kill me?

Poor Heather, she'll be sorely missed. Her relationship with Cheryl was sweet and could've been an endgame, but it's clear now that #Choni is the main plan.

A breakup like this wouldn't have happened if it weren't in the cards. If it doesn't happen, it'll be cruel to have Cheryl's latest love taken away just for storyline reasons.

The answer to why the group got superpowers was an interesting reveal. It would've been better had there been a bigger reason for why they needed to combine the powers.

Not just about Cheryl needing them to power up her phoenix ability. Something more like they activated a new ability when combined, or they turned the fire into a supernova.

Resurrecting the victims didn't come into play until Riverdale Season 6 Episode 20. So theoretically, Cheryl had the strength within her all along to stop Bailey's Comet.

It's great that no one died after Cheryl saved the town and gave up the powers, but it feels like something is missing from this solution. If the group's conversation about Veronica's transference had been worded differently, it could've solved a few tiny plotholes.

What does the twist of Retro Riverdale mean for the group and series?

The town is at peak Archie Comics mode, and it's not the first time the series has played with the 1950s aesthetic. It's classic Archie Comics, so we'll no doubt get plenty of references from the original story when the show returns for Riverdale Season 7.

Still, how long will this soft reboot last for Riverdale?

Everyone forgetting their memories (except for Jughead) means some plots will come up again, like the classic Archie/Veronica/Betty love triangle. There's a chance we could be starting from scratch in many cases, even before Riverdale Season 1.

It's a big task and risk to make for the show's final season. Storylines should be wrapping up, but the vibe feels paused until the mystery of Retro Riverdale is solved.

Last Thoughts From Sweetwater River:

It would've been a bold move if Riverdale had killed off someone after Cheryl used her powers. Many potential victims were floating around; no one would've faulted the twist.



The singing felt out of place for the seriousness of the final moments. Sure, it showed the minutes before the comet arrived, but everyone thinking they were going to die/longing for more time needed more of a serious and heartfelt touch.



Betty turning down Agent Drake's offer and saying goodbye was a satisfying finish. The homewrecking was getting a bit obvious.



Why didn't everyone work together to untangle the ball of knots? It makes so much sense! Every citizen could've been saved as a backup plan.

Now, over to you, Riverdale fans.

What did you think of "Chapter One Hundred and Seventeen: Night of the Comet"?

Will the group get their memories back? What does the Retro Riverdale twist mean for the series? What was your favorite moment of the season finale?

