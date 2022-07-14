Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Premiere Date Announced!

Despair no longer, Boimler Babes and Mariner Minions, Star Trek: Lower Decks will return for a triumphant third season on August 25!

After dropping a tantalizing teaser trailer in April, fans and followers of the USS Cerritos's crew have been waiting with great anticipation for the next installment of the adventures of Ensigns Boimler, Mariner, Rutherford, and Tendi.

When we last saw our intrepid heroes on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 10, they watched in stunned disbelief as their captain (and Mariner's mother), Carol Freeman, was arrested by Starfleet, accused of an act of genocide against the Pakled Planet.

Alongside the news of the premiere date today, Paramount+ also unveiled the Season 3 key art, which -- in keeping with the art of previous seasons -- pays homage to the Star Trek: The Original Series movie posters.

Star Trek: III: The Search for Spock featured Leonard Nimoy's Mr. Spock in the center of the poster. Logically, the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 poster should feature Captain Freeman.

Instead, the central image is Ensign Samanthan Rutherford.

Is this a clue that Rutherford's recently uncovered memories hold the key to rescuing Freeman?

The conspiracy runs deep through the Federation member planets as seen on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 9, last season's stand-out jewel of an episode where we were treated to the lower decks shenanigans of multiple ships, including a Vulcan science vessel and a Klingon Bird-of-Prey.

Will T'Lyn and Ma'ah join our own lower decks champions to uncover the truth of the Pakled plot?

Check out the teaser trailer again below and see what else might jump at for you. Stealing the Cerritos? Check. Saving Freeman? (One might even say, #FreeingFreeman?) Double check!

With the entire Lower Decks cast slated to return, it's bound to be a season full of outrageous hilarity, mind-blowing adventures, and deeper-than-you'd-expect relationship insights.

Seasons 1 and 2 have brought out some great guest stars from all over the Star Trek canon. Will Season 3 follow suit?

It has been an unprecedented year of Star Trek for fans. For those keeping score at home, July 14 will be the FIRST Thursday since August 12, 2021, there hasn't been at least one new episode of Star Trek dropping on Paramount+.

That's FORTY-EIGHT weeks in a row of new Trek, including the premiere of two new series, Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

So don't get too deeply invested in your reruns, folks. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 is guaranteed to rock your galaxy!

What possibilities have you the most excited? How do you see #FreeFreeman playing out? Hit our comments with your craziest theories!

