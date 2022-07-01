Stranger Things Breaks More Streaming Records: Netflix Juggernaut Eclipses 7.2 Billion Minutes Watched in One Week

The champagne bottles must be popping at Netflix.

It's the Friday before the July 4th weekend, and Stranger Things continues to deliver bumper numbers.

Nielsen announced Friday that the science-fiction drama was viewed for 7.2 billion minutes between May 30 and June 5.

The numbers were up from the previous week, where the 1980s-set series managed 5.1 billion minutes viewed.

However, that only included three days of the new season because the show premiered at the end of the week.

Tiger King and Ozark are the only shows aside from Stranger Things to reach the 5 billion viewer mark.

Now, Stranger Things has set a new benchmark.

The numbers are remarkable and highlight that there is still an audience for the show.

Netflix went down briefly on Friday morning when the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 dropped.

There was undoubtedly a lot of hype as viewers tuned in to see how the season wrapped up.

Via Netflix's own metrics the first seven episodes notched 930.3 million hours viewed in its first 28 days available for streaming.

It stands tall as the most-watched English-language drama on the streaming service.

However, the series is not strong enough to dethrone Squid Game on the overall TV chart.

The hit drama stands at 1.6 billion hours viewed in 28 days.

Netflix will add the final two-episode tallies to Stranger Things' Season 4 numbers when they become available, but it's hard to imagine it beating Squid Game.

The more likely figure is in the 1.1-1.3 billion range, which still makes the show huge.

Stranger Things has been renewed for a fifth -- and final -- season, meaning there are still a lot of records the show can break.

The good news for fans -- and Netflix -- is that a spinoff is in development.

What are your thoughts on the impressive numbers?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.