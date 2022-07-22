Teen Wolf Cast Reveals Why It’s the Right Time for a Movie

Teen Wolf fans are getting something they never thought they'd get:

A movie based on the hit MTV series.

With the trailer debuting at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, more details are starting to materialize.

TV Insider sat down with creator, Jeff Davis, and stars Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin about the project.

Davis revealed that "the studio wanted it," speaking of the formal pickup to the outlet.

Posey, who plays Scott McCall, said that he "wouldn't stop bugging him [Davis] about it."

Davis also said that there was the option of him not writing the movie, but he wanted to.

“I’m like, ‘I’m writing this. Nobody else is writing this,'” he shared.

“That’s always fun to do, to see where are [the characters now] now and to create a story off of that.”

Posey went on to speak about what it meant to return to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time since the MTV series ended.

“We would take the train down, we would party and hang out on the train and the second we got here it was just this endless vacation for us," Posey recalled.

"So the fact we can be here again is another thing that’s just serendipitous and a landmark for us and very happy to be back.”

"A full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged," reads the official logline.

"The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night," the logline continues.

"But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced."

The cast includes Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, and Colton Haynes.

Also on board is Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman, and Dylan Sprayberry.

Check out the trailer below.

