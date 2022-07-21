Teen Wolf: The Movie Trailer Brings Back Allison, Derek, & More Fan Favorites

We are so ready to head back to Beacon Hills after that trailer, Teen Wolf fans.

Paramount+ today revealed the official teaser trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie during the film’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The teaser trailer teases some big returns, but one that is sure to get the fans talking is the return of Allison Argent.

Allison died on Teen Wolf Season 3, but it sounds like there's a reason for her miraculous return from the dead.

"Allison, she's alive," we see Scott telling her father in an emotionally-charged scene.

Understandably, there will be plenty of questions surrounding how -- and why -- she's back.

Hopefully, the writers have some answers that work when telling such a tale.

The movie was written and executive produced by Jeff Davis.

The film will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and internationally, where the service is available.

"A full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged," reads the official logline.

"The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night," the logline continues.

"But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced."

The cast includes Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, and Colton Haynes.

Also on board is Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman, and Dylan Sprayberry.

Cast members Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho will not be back, unfortunately.

Teen Wolf Season 6 didn't exactly end the way fans expected, so hopefully the movie will be a chance to bring the franchise to a close in a way that feels natural to the series.

Check out the full-length trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.