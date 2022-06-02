Teen Wolf: Everything to Know About the Movie!

It's time to return to Beacon Hills!

MTV's popular supernatural drama Teen Wolf lasted for seven seasons, and to this day, it's still loved by fans, old and new, thanks to streaming. It's been over four years since the series ended, and the Wolf Pack is coming back better than ever.

A new movie is coming soon to Paramount+, and there is plenty of information to know about it. With returning and new characters, continued storylines, and more, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Teen Wolf movie.

1. The Returning Cast

With an ensemble cast like Teen Wolf, fans will surely be excited to know that majority of the cast will be returning to reprise their iconic roles from the MTV drama.

Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Dylan Sprayberry, Khylin Rhambo, and Ian Bohen were all announced to be returning for the movie.

However, there is no telling just what type of role they all will have in the movie, but just seeing them again will be something to look forward to.

Just recently, MTV confirmed that Tyler Hoechlin would also be coming back to portray Derek Hale. Dylan O'Brien, Arden Cho, and Cody Christian will not be returning.

Cho reportedly would receive a smaller salary than her white co-stars, while O'Brien was content with how his character, Stiles, ended his story.

Christian, meanwhile, had scheduling conflicts, likely due to filming All American Season 4.

2. New Characters

Along with the returning ensemble, Beacon Hills will also introduce new characters with familiar connections.

Before Tyler Hoechlin was confirmed to return, his son had already been cast.

According to TVLine, Vince Mattis will portray 15-year-old Eli Hale. While the titular teen wolf is now not a teen, there will still be a teen wolf in the movie.

Meanwhile, Variety also confirmed that Nobi Nakanishi and Amy Lin Workman joined the cast as Deputy Ishida and Hikari Zhang, respectively. Nakanishi appeared in two episodes of Teen Wolf Season 2 as a different character, though it looks like this new one will have no connection.

3. Stories Are Continuing

When Teen Wolf Season 6 came to a close, the Wolf Pack walked off to start a new journey, whether together or separately.

According to Variety, the new movie will follow Tyler Posey's Scott McCall, "no longer a teenager, yet still an alpha," as he brings together new allies and "trusted friends" to fight against the most powerful, deadliest enemy the pack has ever faced.

Fans should also expect some background on what their favorite characters have been up to since saying goodbye.

Hopefully, most of them have stayed connected, but it looks like we'll find out soon.

4. Filming Has been Completed

Filming for the Teen Wolf movie began towards the end of March, and MTV and the cast have been very kind to share many behind-the-scenes photos from the set, keeping fans occupied while they film the highly-anticipated project.

The network recently shared that filming has wrapped after just two months. So the Wolf Pack will be coming back to screens in the near future!

5. Power of Streaming

As for where it's going to air, MTV will not be the place.

Instead, the Teen Wolf movie will be streaming on MTV's sister streaming platform, Paramount+.

Streaming is all the rage these days, so it's not surprising that ViacomCBS would opt to stream it instead of airing it on its home network.

With all seven seasons streaming on the platform, the movie will easily be enjoyed by fans.

And it also still has the possibility of airing on MTV at a later date.

6. When to Expect It

The Teen Wolf movie was first announced in September 2021, on the fourth anniversary of the series finale.

Then it was only confirmed that we'd be getting the movie in 2022, but there isn't a hard set premiere date.

With filming completed, it's possible news will come out about a premiere date soon.

It still seems like the movie will be premiering this year, so fans can still look forward to that.

It seems like forever since we were last in Beacon Hills, and now, we're finally returning.

Seeing the Wolf Pack together again will be something you won't want to miss, and surely, there will be twists and turns and surprises around every corner.

While not everyone will be returning, it's still an exciting sight to see with the majority of the ensemble reprising their iconic roles.

And perhaps this movie could turn into a new Teen Wolf sequel series following a new crop of supernatural creatures in Beacon Hills. You never know what could happen.

