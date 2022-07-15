The Boys' College-Set Spinoff Gets a Title and Confirmed Cast

The Boys is one of the biggest shows on streaming.

It premiered at a time when the superhero genre was saturated, offering viewers a fresh and exciting spin.

Now, with three seasons under its belt, the franchise is taking viewers to a college for supes.

We've known about the show for a while now, but it was essentially in development hell for some time as changes were made to the cast.

Prime Video on Friday confirmed the series will be titled...

Gen V.

It's not a bad title, but it won't exactly make any of the casual fans of the original series associate the two shows.

That will leave an almighty job for the marketing team. Then again, maybe Prime Video will call it The Boys: Gen V, or something.

Time will tell.

"Set at America's only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International), "Gen V" is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities," reads the logline.

"It's part college show, part Hunger Games - with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys,"

It will be fun to see how these heroes are nurtured into the people we see on the main series.

Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizze Broadway (Here and Now), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters).

The cast is rounded out by London Thor (Shameless), Derek Luh (Shining Vale), Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), Sean Patrick Thomas (For All Mankind), and Marco Pigossi (Brazil’s Invisible City).

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on Gen V.

Brant Engelstein serves as co-executive producer.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

Loreli Alanís serves as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

Check out the first video of the cast airing their thoughts on the series.

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.