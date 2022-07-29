The Challenge: USA's Xavier Prather and Shan Smith React to Alyssa & Kyland's "Shortsighted" Revenge Plan

The Challenge USA featured its most shocking blindside on Wednesday's new episode.

Alyssa and Kyland won the daily challenge and turned on their Big Brother co-star Xavier Prather.

Ultimately, Xavier and his partner, Shan Smith, were sent out of the house following a grueling elimination.

Prather and Shan spoke to TV Fanatic about the shocking turn of events, with the former saying he was surprised how quickly his Big Brother allies turned on him.

"At the time they made that move, I didn't exactly see how it was beneficial to them," Xavier said, adding that he felt like they were doing Survivor's dirty work.

"I did anticipate them turning on me at some point," he said of Alyssa and Kyland, revealing that he didn't think anyone from his season would want to see him win again.

"For them to take a shot at me, they don't want to see me win again. I knew no one from my season of Big Brother wanted to see me win again."

"To everybody from my cast, I was probably the most expendable one just because, why would they want to help me beat them again? You know, that doesn't make sense."

Shan revealed that she had "many thoughts" about being caught up in the revenge plot.

"Mostly, I just feel bad because I think I was collateral damage, but I've got so much love for X that it's like, if there was any way I was gonna go out, I was with this guy, you know?"

"And so, I think that Ky and Alyssa's plan was shortsighted because I think they needed the numbers going forward, but they were a little blinded by their revenge."

"I was just roadkill. I was just collateral damage, and I wanted to be around longer just to hang out and make more money, but It's all right. It's okay."

"There's better things that happened after, and I'm okay," Shan declared.

As for who they would have targeted if they won the daily challenge, the pair noted the algorithm had been changing people's plans.

On a personal note, Shan would have liked to have taken a shot at Angela, who was paired with Dom.

On a strategic note, she would have gone after Love Island.

"Cinco is a threat. He's got lots of muscles, and he's smart, and Shannon is... she's another number for Love Island," Shan added.

"I really like the girls. I probably would've went with Cinco and Shannon. That would've made the most sense to me. I wanted to take a shot at Big Brother, but I was with a Big Brother player," she said with a laugh.

"I wouldn't have let him take a shot at Survivor, so it would've been a Love Island pairing, and Cinco and Shannon were a double Love Island pairing."

Xavier added that Cinco was Love Island's strongest male competitor, so he would have been on board with that plan.

Xavier believes Cinco would be a tough person to run a final against, but he admitted he didn't have anything negative to say about them.

"It was just like that would've been the move that would've made the most sense for both myself and Shan. They're great people, but again. It would've been easy," Prather adds.

"That's not Survivor, not Big Brother. It's still a strong move that gets no blood on my hands."

The Challenge: USA continues Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.