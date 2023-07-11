The Challenge USA Season 2 Cast Revealed: Which MTV Titans Will Infiltrate the Game?

When The Challenge: USA Season 1 launched last summer on CBS, many wondered what would happen if legendary players from the MTV original series infiltrated the game.

In a rare case of producers listening to fan demands, the reality tv series will add familiar faces to the cast of The Challenge: USA Season 2.

Faces from Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race, will compete with six legends of the original series.

Unfortunately, Love Island is being left out in the cold this year, and while it's upsetting, it makes sense.

The dating series has moved to Peacock, so it seems like Viacom is no longer interested in promoting the brand.

Boo. Hiss.

The two-part premiere kicks off Thursday, August 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), and part two airs Sunday, August 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

Following the CBS Television Network premiere, new episodes will air on Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) and Sundays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) for the first three weeks.

Beginning Thursday, August 31, The Challenge: USA Season 2 will air Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). T.J. Lavin returns as host.

The stacked lineup of CBS fan-favorite players who come together in Croatia includes Survivor winners Michele Fitzgerald and Chris Underwood, Big Brother winner Josh Martinez, Tyler Crispen, and Tiffany Mitchell, and The Amazing Race's Luis Colon and Dusty Harris.

Joining the CBS alums are Challenge veterans, former champions Tori Deal, Jonna Mannion, Wes Bergmann, and the player with the most season wins of THE CHALLENGE franchise ever, Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio.

These CBS reality all-stars will make Challenge history as they face off against franchise legends for the first time on CBS.

"In the end, only one man and one woman will have the chance to walk away with the title of Challenge Champions and equal split of the grand prize of $500,000," the network teases.

These CBS reality titans will BATTLE it out with Challenge Vets in the FIERCEST competition yet! 🔥 #TheChallengeUSA premieres THURS AUG 10 on @CBS. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3ASqe1C4YA — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) July 11, 2023

