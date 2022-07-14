The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Trailer Starts a War Between Serena and June

It's Serena vs. June on The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, and it's going to be a bitter battle to the finish line.

Hulu on Thursday unveiled a more extensive look at the season ahead, teasing the aftermath of June's fateful decision to murder Commander Waterford.

Serena is understandably livid about what transpired.

Despite her and Fred's glaring issues, she still loved him, and it looks like she'll be using the grieving widow angle to win herself some favor with onlookers.

Simply put, this looks like the most pivotal season of the series to date, and it's all down to the simmering tension between these two women.

Gilead does not want to back down and the optics of a handmaid killing a commander is not something they will brush under the rug.

Unfortunately for June, that means looking over her shoulder and pondering what her next move could be.

There have been questions about whether Gilead's abhorrent ways will make a move to other places, and if the trailer is any indication, it could.

One scene, in particular, shows Aunt Lydia declaring that new ways are on the horizon, and that could mean anything on this show.

Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski look poised to turn in career-best performances in a powerful season about consequences.

Another scene showcases June with a gun in the street after seemingly bumping into her former captor, and we should probably prepare for the worst.

Whatever that means for our key players, I don't know. We'll have to tune in to find out when the series returns on September 14 on Hulu.

"June faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose," reads the official logline.

"The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada," it continues.

"Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power."

"June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah," the logline concludes.

In addition to Moss and Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale stars Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger.

As previously reported, Alexis Bledel will not be back.

The star, who has played Emily since the series premiere, revealed her decision to depart last month.

"After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time," Bledel said in a statement.

"I am forever grateful to [showrunner] Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support."

