The Handmaid's Tale Season 5: First Look & Premiere Date!

Hulu has revealed some first-look photos for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5.

The critically acclaimed series will return on September 14 with two episodes, with new episodes streaming Wednesdays on the service.

"June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose," reads the official logline.

"The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada," it continues.

"Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power."

"June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah," the logline concludes.

It certainly sounds like we're in for a lot of drama on the fifth season, with several storylines gathering steam.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger.

The Handmaid's Tale is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd.

As previously reported, Alexis Bledel will not be back.

The star, who has played Emily since the series premiere, revealed her decision to depart last month.

"After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time," Bledel said in a statement.

"I am forever grateful to [showrunner] Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support."

News of the premiere date comes considerably sooner than many anticipated, with the series taking an extended hiatus between its third and fourth seasons.

