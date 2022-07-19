Watch In The Dark Online: Season 4 Episode 6

at .

Did Murphy get sent down?

On In The Dark Season 4 Episode 6, it was all hands on deck to find a way to save her from the law.

Smug Josh -tall - In The Dark Season 4 Episode 5

Meanwhile, things took a dangerous turn when a star witness went missing.

Elsewhere, Murphy's parents were less than thrilled with recent events, leading to a shocking turn of events.

How did everyone react to the verdict?

Watch In The Dark Season 4 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch In The Dark online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

In The Dark Season 4 Episode 6 Quotes

Honestly, it's sort of hilarious that you're defending someone who had sex with your boyfriend last night. Felix walked in on them. Oh, he didn't tell you?

Chelsea

DA: Ms. Green, how do you know the defendant?
Chelsea: She murdered my brother.

In The Dark Season 4 Episode 6

In The Dark Season 4 Episode 6 Photos

Game Changing Discovery -tall - In The Dark Season 4 Episode 6
Catching Her Girl -tall - In The Dark Season 4 Episode 6
The Trial Continues -tall - In The Dark Season 4 Episode 6
Breaking Leslie - In The Dark Season 4 Episode 6
  1. In The Dark
  2. In The Dark Season 4
  3. In The Dark Season 4 Episode 6
  4. Watch In The Dark Online: Season 4 Episode 6