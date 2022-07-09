What to Watch: Flowers in the Attic The Origin, The Anarchists, Everything's Trash

The final seasons of Roswell, New Mexico, and In the Dark resume on The CW this week.

Lifetime's got Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, which explores the beginning of the storied V.C. Andrews collection, and HBO has The Anarchists, a docuseries about supposed anarchists living outside of the system. It's a whole lot of weed, backstabbing, and partying. Who would've guessed?

Find out what else we recommend this week below!

Saturday, July 9

8/7c Flowers in the Attic: The Origin (Lifetime)

V.C. Andrews is coming to Lifetime in series form, and TVD’s Paul Wesley is one of its stars.

Olivia Winfield gives up her home and name to become Mrs. Malcolm Foxworth, wife to the wealthiest man in the nation, but her new life at Foxworth hall is not what she envisioned.

We’ll tune into the season to see the events that lead up to her eventual destruction.

8/7c My Grown-Up Christmas Wish List (Hallmark)

When Kayla returns home for the first time in years, the first person who greets her is Santa Claus.

Santa is Luke Malone, a soldier also home for the holidays, and the two lost souls make a connection that takes them through several Christmases as their long-distance relationship blossoms.

When Calls the Hearts’s Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry star.

Sunday, July 10

Skymed (Paramount+)

Life, death and drama at 20,000 feet.

SkyMed is a new Paramount+drama series from Canada with high stakes, lots of character drama, and a look into the world of young medevacs in northern Manitoba.

All episodes drop today.

9/8c Animal Kingdom (TNT)

The Eddie Pham jewel heist is in full effect, as the Cody boys try to pull off a huge haul under the gun with help from a shaky source.

Deran and Craig remain at odds and could cost them everything, while Thompson continues to close in on Pope.

In 1992, friction between Julia and Smurf intensifies as Julia and Baz grow closer to each other.

10/9c P-Valley (Starz)

Lil Murda attempts to find some way to help Big Teak make his transition to the outside world.

Keyshawn has to escape her home confinement.

Things keep going wrong for Mercedes.

10/9c The Anarchists (HBO)

HBO Original documentary series #TheAnarchists follows an eclectic cast of dreamers, fugitives, and crypto-enthusiasts whose annual gathering in Acapulco, Mexico becomes a massive anarchist community.

But what begins as a hopeful experiment to live out a radical new way of life proves to be more challenging and dangerous than anyone could have expected.

Let’s just say that if this is what anarchy is all about, it’s hard to imagine anyone would be all that interested in pursuing it.

Monday, July 11

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Season 2 (Peacock)

The Days of Our Lives companion mini-series is back!

This all-new five-day installment promises another world wide adventure involving the ISA, mysterious prisms, and epic travels reminiscent of the past!

Bope fans should be especially happy with this one, as Bo watches from heaven and worries about Hope’s new boyfriend.

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Sami and Lucas are tying the knot again. We know it won’t last thanks to Lucas having kidnapped Sami and pinned it on EJ, but will Lumi fans get a little taste of happiness anyway?

Apparently not, since it seems Chad will get it into his head that Lucas killed Abigail and attack him during the wedding.

Sami’s weddings are always overdramatic, but did anyone see that one coming?

8/9c Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

Now that Max and Tezca have formally met, what’s next?

While Max deals with that problem, Michael continues his undercover work, while Isobel and Kyle find themselves working together yet again.

This is a very fun hour and it may serve as the turning point for the season. Don’t miss it!

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

It’s the People vs. Murphy Mason.

The beginnings stages of Murphy’s murder trial are here, and the evidence is piling up and getting presented, cause a series of mixed feelings across the board.

The trial also brings up some complicated feelings for Felix when he must reunite with someone unexpected.

Tuesday, July 12

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Pitter-patter, pitter-patter – you’ll never believe who shows up at the Arconia this week! Secrets are overheard and unexpected discoveries are made. As the clues pile up, the evidence points in many directions. Who is behind Bunny’s murder? What is everyone hiding? Don’t miss the next episode of Only Murders In The Building!

8/7c All Rise (OWN)

The love triangle has begun! Lola reconnects with Andre, but everyone including her dad reminds her why they broke up.

Mark and Luke’s friendship is still on the rocks, and Mark wishes his buddy would return to the DA’s office.

Emily tries to find justice for a client she believes was wrongfully convicted of murder 20 years ago.

Looks like the past, present, and future are colliding. Tune in for an all-new episode of #AllRise, Tuesday at 8|7c on @owntv. pic.twitter.com/DXOpgVTRt8 — All Rise (@AllRiseOWN) July 8, 2022

9/8c Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

The Unit spends the Yule holiday plotting their next steps.

Alder seeks out another steward of the First Song.

Hearst, President Silver and Kara Brandt celebrate a victory.

Wednesday, July 13

9/8c Five Guys a Week (Lifetime)

Lifetime’s newest reality series has single women inviting five eligible bachelors to live in her house for the week as she gets to know them and tries to find her perfect match.

Yes, you read that right. On the network that routinely reminds women of how dangerous a world is out there for them, we’re risking it all for a reality dating show and entertainment.

Oh, but we’ll watch it with bells on. Check out the promo!

10/9c Everything’s Trash (Freeform)

Peak Millennial madness? Maybe.

Phoebe, a 30-year-old podcaster with quite the following has to examine the full extent of her messy life when her older brother runs for office and everything is under scrutiny.

With the help of her friends, we’ll see the ups, downs, trial, tribulations, and all the humor that comes with single adulthood.

Thursday, July 14

The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu)

After what may still turn out to be Malloy’s villain origin story, we turn to a much lighter adventure entitled … “From Unknown Graves”? Hoo boy.

A little sleuthing reveals cast credits for Dr. Finn’s niece and two “executives,” which could indicate an Earth-bound mission or that the ship is transporting some guests.

Whose graves will be turned over this time out? SMF has promised a more comedic back half to the season. Will LaMarr and Keyali be open about their relationship (especially since the whole Engineering team knows already)? Tune in and find out!

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

The aftermath of Mariana’s sexy romp with Joaquin may make things awkward for the pairing as they keep bumping into each other and all, you know, living under the same roof and everything!

Sumi dives right into being Alice’s manager which leads to TikTok challenges and some growing pains.

And Davia’s new job teaching young Elliott is not a cakewalk.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.