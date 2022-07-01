Why Women Kill Canceled: Paramount+ Rescinds Season 3 Renewal

Why Women Kill is not moving forward at Paramount+.

The streaming service on Friday revealed it had canceled the Marc Cherry anthology drama after two seasons, despite handing out a renewal in December 2021.

“Paramount+ has made the difficult decision not to move forward with Season 3 of Why Women Kill,” a statement from the streamer reads.

“We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios, the amazing creator and showrunner Marc Cherry and the incredible writers, cast and crew for two memorable seasons.”

The series has been well-received since its debut, thanks to its darkly comedic twists and turns.

Why Women Kill Season 2 picked up in 1949, and explored what it means to be beautiful and the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world.

It also touched on the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society and finally, and the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.

Lana Parrilla toplined the sophomore run, with the rest of the cast including Allison Tolman, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón, and Nick Frost.

The first season starred Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

No reason has been given for the cancellation, and when you consider Paramount+ is expanding globally, it is a little surprising.

Then again, at least fans can take solace in the fact that each season had a definite conclusion because of the way the show was executed.

Cherry also serves as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey; Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis.

Marc Webb, Francie Calfo, David Warren, Austin Guzman, and Curtis Kheel executive produce as well.

It was recently announced that Paramount+ series The Good Fight was ending after six seasons.

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports that The Challenge: All Stars and The Real World Homecoming could be on the chopping block.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.