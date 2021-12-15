Why Women Kill Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+

Marc Cherry's deep-dive into Why Women Kill will continue for a third chapter.

Paramount+ has officially ordered a third season of Why Women Kill, set to air in 2022.

“Why Women Kill explores the intricate lives of its female characters with a style, charm and dark humor only Marc Cherry can provide,” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount+’s original scripted series.

“We’re so excited that the audience for the series continues to grow, with the second season of Why Women Kill ranking within the top 10 series on Paramount+ in terms of both overall engagement and new subscriber acquisition."

"We can’t wait to share the new cast of riveting, scandalous characters Marc Cherry has created when the series returns for its third season.”

The series has been well-received since its debut, thanks to its darkly comedic twists and turns.

Why Women Kill Season 2 picked up in 1949, and explored what it means to be beautiful and the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world.

It also touched on the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society and finally, and the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.

Lana Parrilla toplined the sophomore run, with the rest of the cast including Allison Tolman, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón, and Nick Frost.

It was a worthy successor to Why Women Kill Season 1, which starred Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste,

Cherry also serves as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey; Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis.

Marc Webb, Francie Calfo, David Warren, Austin Guzman, and Curtis Kheel executive produce as well.

We're sure the third season will be as fun as the first two seasons, but it's hard not to ponder the cast.

Is it just me who thinks Medeleine Stowe would be great?

