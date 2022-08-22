Better Call Saul Notches Five-Year High With Series Finale

AMC's Better Call Saul wrapped up its six-season run with bumper ratings.

The cabler revealed Monday that the series-ender was the most-watched episode of the season with an audience of 2.7 million on AMC in Nielsen live+3 ratings, including 1.1 million adults 25-54 and many more watching on AMC+, where the final season remains the #1 acquisition driver in the history of the streaming service.

In live/same day viewing, the series finale was the most-watched episode on AMC since the season three finale on June 19, 2017, with 1.8 million viewers.

The numbers prove that the Breaking Bad franchise is still very much alive after all these years.

Better Call Saul is the #3 cable drama for the current broadcast season in key demos.

While many shows go out with less than stellar numbers and reviews, there has been much critical acclaim since the beginning.

Better Call Saul is currently nominated for seven Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Bob Odenkirk, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Rhea Seehorn and additional nominations in sound, music and writing categories.

“There has been so much said about this final season of Better Call Saul, so many accolades directed at this extraordinary piece of television - from viewers, critics and everyone else who knows what an accomplishment it is to deliver entertainment at this level," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

"I just want to cap this final season by saying thank you," the statement continues.

"Thanks to Peter and Vince and the entire creative team, including Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein. Thanks to Bob, Rhea, Jonathan, Giancarlo and the entire cast. Thanks to our partners at Sony and to every viewer who went along on this legendary ride."

“We are so proud to have been the home of Better Call Saul for all these years and unforgettable seasons. Now we put this series up on the mantel as a reminder of the excellence we all aspire to every day.”

For now, there are no plans to return to the Breaking Bad universe, but that could change, especially given the strong numbers.

