Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot Halted… for Now

The long-gestating Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has hit a snag.

First announced in 2018, the update was set to feature a Black woman in the lead role.

The project was described as “contemporary, building on the mythology of the original,” according to Deadline.

“Like our world, it will be richly diverse, and like the original, some aspects of the series could be seen as metaphors for issues facing us all today."

However, EP Gail Berman revealed that the series is no longer in development to The Hollywood Reporter's Top 5 Podcast.

Monica Owusu-Breen (Midnight, Texas) was set to serve as writer and showrunner of the series.

At the time, it was reported that a streaming or cable home was being eyed for the series, but with few updates in the years that followed, there was a great deal of skepticism about whether the project would see the light of day.

On top of that, there were concerns about whether the show would exist in the same world as the 1997-2003 series or if it would replace what people know about that universe.

Owusu-Breen revealed in 2018 that the original series “can’t be replaced,” sharing that she “wouldn’t try to” replicate the “brilliant and beautiful series.”

"The world seems a lot scarier [today]. So maybe it could be time to meet a new Slayer."

Buffy the Vampire Slayer starred Sarah Michelle Gellar in the title role.

It was a huge success for the WB, spending five seasons on the network before moving over to UPN for its last two seasons.

Gellar recently celebrated 25 years since the debut of the show.

"25 years ago today I had the honour to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers," Gellar captioned the Instagram post.

"It was an uphill battle. A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success. ‘But then there was you," she wrote.

"The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating."

"So today we celebrate you as well. #wwbd."

the cast also included Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Stewart Head, Charisma Carpenter, David Boreanaz, Seth Green, James Marsters, Amber Benson, and Michelle Trachtenberg.

What are your thoughts on the reboot hitting a pause?

Hit the comments.

