Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer Teases Old Enemies, New Faces, & More

Cobra Kai's fifth season is shaping up to be its most dramatic.

Netflix on Tuesday dropped the official trailer for Season 5 (premiering Friday, September 9), and it's a lot.

Despite the series being a spinoff of the hit movies, it has managed to take us on a wild ride, complete with new and established characters.

Sean Kanan's Mike Barnes is not in the trailer, but there is a lot of Kreese behind bars.

Hey, we won! Kreese will still be scheming from behind the scenes, which is perfectly on brand for him.

"Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town," the logline teases.

"With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help."

Executive Producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg explained to Netflix's TUDUM of Sean Kanan's return earlier this year:

"As Terry Silver calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold, Daniel and Johnny will need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai in its tracks."

Sounds like a lot of fun, especially for fans of the franchise.

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), and Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene) star.

Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) also star.

Rounding out the cast is Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony), Yuji Okumoto (Chozen), and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

The full trailer offers a lot of big twists and turns, and we'll be counting down the days until the premiere.

Check it out.

