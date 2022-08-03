CSI: Vegas Finds New Medical Examiner as Sara Amini Joins Cast

We are fast approaching the premiere of CSI: Vegas Season 2, and we're getting more clarity on who's in and who's out.

According to Deadline, Sara Amini has been tapped to succeed Mel Rodriguez's Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez.

Sarah Amini (Future Man) will play Sonya, while Joel Johnstone (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) is set to play Jack, the assistant medical examiner.

We will also see family dynamics at play because these two new characters are siblings.

They join fellow new additions Led Medlin (Drop Dead Diva) and Ariana Guerra (Promised Land).

Medlin is set to play Beau, "who spent the last two decades as one of Dow Chemical’s top research scientists," according to Deadline.

Beau decided it was time to do more meaningful work and took a massive pay cut by following his heart.

He is the most overqualified CSI Level 1 of all time, which should make for some fun TV.

Meanwhile, Guerra is set to star as Serena, "a hard-boiled, tiny but mighty, tough-skinned cynic. There is no room inside Serena for a filter."

"A daughter of cops and a sister to doctors, Serena is not content to let science lead the way without some saucy commentary and tough questions," the character breakdown reads.

Jay Lee, who recurred as Chris Park, meanwhile, has been upped to series regular.

The news comes after it was announced that Jorja Fox and William Petersen had departed after one season of the revival.

Petersen initially announced his exit, with Jorja saying she didn't want to split up Grissom and Sara again.

In their place, franchise veteran Marg Helgenberger closed a deal to return.

However, this is a one-year deal to bring Catherine Willows back into the fold.

There's a good chance the series will continue to revamp with legacy cast members if we get a third season.

Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, and Paula Newsome are also set to return, reprising their roles from the freshman season.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

CSI: Vegas Season 2 premieres Thursday, September 29 at 10 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.