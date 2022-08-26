Dancing With the Stars Season 31: First Two Celebrities Revealed!

There was plenty of excitement about the move to Disney+ for Dancing With the Stars.

Many thought the iconic series would look to Disney's content catalog to bring some big stars into the roster.

While the cast is set to be revealed next month, TMZ has unveiled our first two celebrities.

Charl D'Amelio will compete for the mirrorball trophy, and one of her competitors will be her mother.

The reality series has also cast Heidi D'Amelio, meaning the mother and daughter will both have a chance of winning.

It's undoubtedly a big swing to have two members of the same family competing as contestants in the same season.

However, it could hint that the series will get underway on Disney+ with a twist.

Charli is a social media influencer, amassing almost 145 million followers on Tiktok.

Derek Hough previously said that it'd be great to get one of the D'Amelio sisters on the show, according to TMZ.

"I think it'd be really cool to see one of the D'Amelio sisters on there. Charli's a really talented dancer and she's obviously crushing it in the content, TikTok world. I think she would be really good," Hough said in an interview.

It was announced earlier this year that the iconic reality series would move from ABC to Disney+.

The series will air commercial-free, meaning the show will have to get creative as fans await performances.

Tyra Banks will return as host, while Alfonso Ribeiro will serve as co-host.

“Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” Ribeiro said in a statement.

“Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

Banks added: “I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old, and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him."

"Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through."

"Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.