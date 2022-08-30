Days of Our Lives: Executive Producer Reveals Big Changes as Series Moves to Peacock

at .

It's been a turbulent month for fans of Days of Our Lives.

Everyone was shocked when it was announced last month that the beloved daytime sudser is leaving NBC behind after 57 years.

The series will air exclusively on Peacock from Monday, September 12.

At the time of the announcement, there was no telling what would change in the transition.

Ken Corday, the exec producer, opened up to Soap Opera Digest about fans possibly getting more content.

“You will probably be getting more show content after February of next year because we don’t have to limit the show to 38 minutes with 22 minutes of commercial time," he said.

Corday said that the commercial time for episodes is around four minutes on Peacock, but that fans on the ad-free premium subscription would be able to watch -- you guessed it -- without ads.

Corday also revealed that fans might also get higher-resolution episodes.

The broadcast quality on streaming is better than network broadcast from transmitters.”

News of the move to streaming unsurprisingly had a big effect on fans.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement.

“With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers."

The decision started a conversation about what would become of broadcast TV, one that was turned on its head when it was subsequently revealed that NBC was talking about handing its 10 p.m. hour back to affiliates.

With the rise of streaming, there are big changes on the horizon for linear TV.

What are your thoughts on the move to Peacock?

Hit the comments.

